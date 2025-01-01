$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,515KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG7NU369941
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,515 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred C5g I4 CVT FWD
