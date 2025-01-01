Menu
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred C5g I4 CVT FWD

17,515 KM

Details Description

Preferred

12925349

Preferred

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
17,515KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG7NU369941

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred C5g I4 CVT FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-XXXX

604-538-7022

