ULTIMATE | CERTIFIED RATES | NO ACCIDENTS | NO PST | ONE OWNER | 

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Ultimate Atlas White Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD


Why Buy From us? 
*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner 
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence 
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year 

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): 
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program 
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee 
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection 
- Full Synthetic Oil Change 
- BC Verified CarFax 
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty 

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall.*Dealer #31129.

Certified. Hyundai Details:

 * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
 * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
 * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
 * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
 * CarFax
 * 120 point inspection

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

33,601 KM

$45,991

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Ultimate

12102526

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Ultimate

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,601KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8KRDAF9NU058242

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IV50513A
  • Mileage 33,601 KM

ULTIMATE | CERTIFIED RATES | NO ACCIDENTS | NO PST | ONE OWNER |

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Ultimate Atlas White Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD


Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall.*Dealer #31129.

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* CarFax
* 120 point inspection


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5