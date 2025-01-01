Menu
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Ultimate Digital Teal Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 195 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy

Odometer is 28778 kilometers below market average!

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

35,750 KM

Details Description

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Ultimate

13112570

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

Ultimate

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8KRDAF6NU086225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Teal Gray 2-tone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IV62247A
  • Mileage 35,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Ultimate Digital Teal Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 195 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy


Odometer is 28778 kilometers below market average!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5