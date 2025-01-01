$42,991+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8KRDAF6NU086225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Teal Gray 2-tone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # IV62247A
- Mileage 35,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Ultimate Digital Teal Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic AWD
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* CarFax
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 195 point inspection
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
Odometer is 28778 kilometers below market average!
