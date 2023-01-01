$26,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2022 Hyundai KONA
2022 Hyundai KONA
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$26,991
+ taxes & licensing
15,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10390008
- Stock #: M3844
- VIN: KM8K22AB0NU791513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M3844
- Mileage 15,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona Ultra Black Pearl 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp 7-Speed Automatic FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2