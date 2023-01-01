Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

15,265 KM

Details Description

$26,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

15,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: M3844
  • VIN: KM8K22AB0NU791513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona Ultra Black Pearl 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 147hp 7-Speed Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

