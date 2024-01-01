$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
42,994KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AG1NU136842
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,994 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric C5g Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2022 Hyundai KONA