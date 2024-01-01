$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA
N Line
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,471KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K6CA32NU785134
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,471 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line Dark 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 195hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
