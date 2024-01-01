Menu
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line Dark 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 195hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

2022 Hyundai KONA

33,471 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

N Line

2022 Hyundai KONA

N Line

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,471KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K6CA32NU785134

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona N Line Dark 2.0L I4 DGI Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 195hp 7-Speed Automatic AWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Hyundai KONA