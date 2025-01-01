Menu
Account
Sign In
CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, AWD, Rear view Camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Blind spot warning, Cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity and much more. This used SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Kona LE-N Line AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

2022 Hyundai KONA

86,130 KM

Details Description Features

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12511006

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L LE AWD

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 12511006
  2. 12511006
  3. 12511006
Contact Seller
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned

Selecting a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle is the clear, worry-free choice.

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,130KM
VIN KM8K2CAB8NU790194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6163
  • Mileage 86,130 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED UNIT!! Options include: Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, AWD, Rear view Camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Blind spot warning, Cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity and much more. This used SUV is now available to test drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has been fully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. It also retains the balance of its factory Hyundai warranty, and with Hyundais H-Promise factory certified pre-owned program, we include an additional 1 year/20,000 km warranty for peace of mind driving, roadside assistance, 30 day/2,000 km exchange privilege and a CarFax vehicle history report. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Kona LE-N Line AWD is also available at special financing rates! Call Toll Free 1-866-768-6885! Do you prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084. Price does not include $599 documentation fee, $380 preparation charge, $599 finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. DL#10977

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA for sale in North Vancouver, BC
2023 Hyundai KONA 13,830 KM $32,988 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD 65 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD 63,076 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2022 Hyundai KONA