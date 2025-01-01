$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric
2022 Hyundai KONA
Electric
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,170KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AGXNU136483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4447
- Mileage 47,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultra Black Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
2017 Lexus NX 200t 119,002 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Electric 47,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA N Line 28 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Murray Hyundai White Rock
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-538-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2022 Hyundai KONA