Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultra Black Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

2022 Hyundai KONA

47,170 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12913025

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
47,170KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8K33AGXNU136483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4447
  • Mileage 47,170 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric Ultra Black Electric Motor 1-Speed Automatic FWD


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

