$49,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,991
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
$49,991
+ taxes & licensing
46,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10390011
- Stock #: SP30712A
- VIN: KM8S7DA20NU016531
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,750 KM
Vehicle Description
I4.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2