More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2022 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today. <br> <br>Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 24,020 kms. Its blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Santa Fes trim level is Essential AWD. On top of amazing capability plus seating and cargo space for the whole family, this agile and fun to drive SUV comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

24,020 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD - Android Auto

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD - Android Auto

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

24,020KM
Used
VIN 5NMS2DAJ9NH389584

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,020 KM

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

chrome accessories
LED Lights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Collision Warning

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe