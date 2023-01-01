$39,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD - Android Auto
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD - Android Auto
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
24,020KM
Used
VIN 5NMS2DAJ9NH389584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,020 KM
Vehicle Description
More than ready for errands or errant turns, this 2022 Santa Fe makes every outing an adventure. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 24,020 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Essential AWD. On top of amazing capability plus seating and cargo space for the whole family, this agile and fun to drive SUV comes with touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced safety suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include heated seats and steering wheel for comfort, aluminum wheels, chrome trim, automatic LED lighting, remote keyless entry, and rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
chrome accessories
LED Lights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Collision Warning
Email White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe