Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Luxury A2b I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD<br><br><br>Why Buy From us? <br>*7x Hyundai Presidents Award of Merit Winner <br>*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence <br>*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year <br><br>M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value): <br>- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program <br>- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee <br>- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection <br>- Full Synthetic Oil Change <br>- BC Verified CarFax <br>- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty <br><br>Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.<br><br>Certified. Hyundai Details:<br><br> * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models<br> * 120 point inspection<br> * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy<br> * CarFax<br> * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance<br> * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty<br><br><br>CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

65,340 KM

Details Description

$42,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,340KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8S7DA25NU032935

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Luxury A2b I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD


Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year

M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty

Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.

Certified. Hyundai Details:

* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty


CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!

