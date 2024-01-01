$42,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
PLUG-IN HYBRID Luxury
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,340KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8S7DA25NU032935
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid Luxury A2b I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
Why Buy From us?
*7x Hyundai President's Award of Merit Winner
*3x Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence
*AutoTrader Dealer of the Year
M-Promise Certified Preowned ($995 value):
- 30-day/2,000 Km Exchange Program
- 3-day/300 Km Money Back Guarantee
- Comprehensive 144 Point Mechanical Inspection
- Full Synthetic Oil Change
- BC Verified CarFax
- Minimum 6 Month Power Train Warranty
Our vehicles are priced under market value to give our customers a hassle free experience. We factor in mechanical condition, kilometres, physical condition, and how quickly a particular car is selling in our market place to make sure our customers get a great deal up front and an outstanding car buying experience overall. *All vehicle purchases are subject to a $599 administration fee. *Dealer #31129.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 120 point inspection
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
CALL NOW!! This vehicle will not make it to the weekend!!
