Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Hampton Gray 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD<br><br>AWD, Black Cloth.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

53,652 KM

Preferred

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
53,652KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ3NH387729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4485A
  • Mileage 53,652 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Hampton Gray 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD

AWD, Black Cloth.

