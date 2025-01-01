$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
53,652KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ3NH387729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M4485A
- Mileage 53,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred Hampton Gray 2.5L I4 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD
AWD, Black Cloth.
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe