$53,998+ tax & licensing
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD Pano-Sunroof/ Navi/ Cold Weather Pkg
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$53,998
+ taxes & licensing
28,256KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9105439
- Stock #: LC1424
- VIN: 5NMS5DALXNH384399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible design in and out makes this 2022 Santa Fe striking and fun to drive. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is for sale today.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.
This SUV has 28,256 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Sporting an upgraded drivetrain for a more exciting driving experience, this luxurious and high tech Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a great choice for people that prefer the finer things in life. With a sunroof above your heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, every drive becomes a day spa. A heads up display, navigation, and 12 speaker premium audio system by Harman Kardon create a futuristic and helpful cockpit. A proximity power liftgate for hands free operation, a 360 degree aerial parking camera, and remote automatic parking make your busy days easier. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic LED lighting, and remote keyless entry.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
chrome accessories
LED Lights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2