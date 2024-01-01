Menu
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

I4.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

47,239 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate

Ultimate

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,239KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCA13NU018654

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,239 KM

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

I4.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid