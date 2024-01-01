$39,000+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,775KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCA15NU069959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KN51188A
- Mileage 25,775 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury Amazon Gray I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
I4.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
I4.
Certified. Hyundai Details:
* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid