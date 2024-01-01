Menu
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury Amazon Gray I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD<br><br>I4.<br><br><br>Certified. Hyundai Details:<br><br> * 120 point inspection<br> * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty<br> * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models<br> * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance<br> * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy<br> * CarFax

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
25,775KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCA15NU069959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KN51188A
  • Mileage 25,775 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury Amazon Gray I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD

I4.


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 120 point inspection
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* CarFax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

