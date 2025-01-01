$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
50,591KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JCCA12NU044906
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Tw3 I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic AWD
I4.
Odometer is 3396 kilometers below market average!
Odometer is 3396 kilometers below market average!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid