Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Venue Stellar Silver I4 CVT FWD<br><br><br>Certified. Hyundai Details:<br><br> * 120 point inspection<br> * CarFax<br> * 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance<br> * 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy<br> * Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models<br> * Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty

2022 Hyundai Venue

21,563 KM

Details Description

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

Essential

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,563KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHRB8A34NU188588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M4118
  • Mileage 21,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2022 Hyundai Venue Stellar Silver I4 CVT FWD


Certified. Hyundai Details:

* 120 point inspection
* CarFax
* 1 year 24 hour roadside assistance
* 30 day / 2000 km exchange privilege policy
* Enjoy preferred financing rates on select models
* Transferable 6-Year/120,000 km Powertrain Limited Warranty. This is an additional 1 year/20, 000 km beyond the original factory warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2019 Audi e-tron 55 Technik for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Audi e-tron 55 Technik 43,000 KM $39,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 53,162 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 83,711 KM $20,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue