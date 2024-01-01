Menu
Account
Sign In
High levels of luxury, comfort, and tech make this three-row Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs. This 2022 INFINITI QX80 is for sale today. <br> <br>Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, its as large as the life you want.This SUV has 33,100 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2022 Infiniti QX80

33,100 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Infiniti QX80

LUXE

Watch This Vehicle
12051985

2022 Infiniti QX80

LUXE

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,100KM
VIN JN8AZ2ACXN9485222

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27710A
  • Mileage 33,100 KM

Vehicle Description

High levels of luxury, comfort, and tech make this three-row Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs. This 2022 INFINITI QX80 is for sale today.

Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.This SUV has 33,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee North - Heated Seats - Low Mileage for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Jeep Cherokee North - Heated Seats - Low Mileage 62,475 KM $21,780 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats 56,973 KM $25,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels 79,484 KM $35,656 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2022 Infiniti QX80