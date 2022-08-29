$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
North - Proximity Key - Heated Seats
Location
1,688KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9301201
- Stock #: 18460
- VIN: 1C4PJMCX7ND509904
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,688 KM
Vehicle Description
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This low mileage SUV has just 1,688 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is North. This Cherokee North adds a heated steering wheel, proximity key, LED fog lamps, interior ambient lighting, and aluminum wheels for a more stylish ride. This rugged and ready Cherokee offers heated front seats, remote keyless entry with remote start, and LED headlights for comfort and convenience. Stay connected on the commute or the trail with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, a 7 inch touchscreen that features Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless streaming Audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Wi-fi, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
Wi-Fi
