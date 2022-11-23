2022 Jeep Cherokee

$51,999 + taxes & licensing 3 , 7 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9345961

9345961 Stock #: N112201B

N112201B VIN: 1C4PJMBX4ND521770

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N112201B

Mileage 3,718 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Cooled Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Park Assist Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.