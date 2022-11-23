$51,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Cherokee
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk Elite - Cooled Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
3,718KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9345961
- Stock #: N112201B
- VIN: 1C4PJMBX4ND521770
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N112201B
- Mileage 3,718 KM
Vehicle Description
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This low mileage SUV has just 3,718 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. This Trailhawk elite brings heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, a hands free power liftgate, and Uconnect 4C Nav with navigation for added comfort along with the trail rated badge backed up by the added rock mode, red tow hooks, off road suspension, skid plates, and a locking rear axle. This rugged and ready Cherokee Sport offers heated front seats, remote keyless entry with remote start, and LED headlights for comfort and convenience. Stay connected on the commute or the trail with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless streaming Audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Proximity Key, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2