$50,735+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$50,735
+ taxes & licensing
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-375-5854
2022 Jeep Cherokee
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$50,735
+ taxes & licensing
16KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9587899
- Stock #: D-CH1288
- VIN: 1C4PJMMX3ND551288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D-CH1288
- Mileage 16 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
3.517 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Altitude Jeep Value Package Credit
SUN & SOUND GROUP -inc: Premium Alpine Speaker System CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 180-Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 3.517 Axle Ratio Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COMFORT/SAFETY GROUP -inc: 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Power Liftgate Exte...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9