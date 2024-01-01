Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Jeep Compass

19,888 KM

Details Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,888KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB2NT220711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # RA563715A
  • Mileage 19,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE 905 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 41,883 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 24,253 KM $56,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Compass