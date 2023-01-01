2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 6 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10226616

10226616 Stock #: P525553A

P525553A VIN: 1C4RJFBG2NC179861

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,601 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Interior remote start Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Park Assist Blind Spot Detection 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.