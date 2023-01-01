$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
WK Limited - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
17,601KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10226616
- Stock #: P525553A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG2NC179861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,601 KM
Vehicle Description
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 17,601 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee WK's trim level is Limited. With heated leather seats and memory settings, this Limited trim takes luxury very seriously. This Grand Cherokee WK offers impressive features like heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, remote start, a power liftgate, and fog lamps. Advanced connectivity comes in the form of the Uconnect 4C system with navigation Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and wi-fi. Parking sensors, blind spot warning, and a rear view camera help you drive safely. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, 4g Wi-fi.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
