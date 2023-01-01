Menu
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

17,601 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Limited - Leather Seats

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Limited - Leather Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,601KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226616
  • Stock #: P525553A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2NC179861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,601 KM

Vehicle Description

If you want a midsize SUV that does a little of everything, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a perfect candidate. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This low mileage SUV has just 17,601 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee WK's trim level is Limited. With heated leather seats and memory settings, this Limited trim takes luxury very seriously. This Grand Cherokee WK offers impressive features like heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, remote start, a power liftgate, and fog lamps. Advanced connectivity comes in the form of the Uconnect 4C system with navigation Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and wi-fi. Parking sensors, blind spot warning, and a rear view camera help you drive safely. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, 4g Wi-fi.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G Wi-Fi

