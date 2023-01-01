2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 8 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9479466

9479466 Stock #: 19060

19060 VIN: 1C4RJKDT7N8513534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 16,801 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Cooled Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation Lane Keep Assist 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.