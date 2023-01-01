$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Overland - Sunroof
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
16,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9479466
- Stock #: 19060
- VIN: 1C4RJKDT7N8513534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,801 KM
Vehicle Description
The next step in the iconic Grand Cherokee name, this 2022 Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that great things can also come in huge packages. Don't let the size fool you, though. This Grand Cherokee may be large and in charge, but it still brings efficiency and classic Jeep agility. Whether you're maneuvering a parking garage or a backwood trail, this Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter how big.This low mileage SUV has just 16,801 kms. It's bright white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS engine.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Overland. This Overland trim earns the name with the Jeep Selec-Terrain management system, along with luxury features like a sunroof, heated and cooled leather seats, a hands free power liftgate, memory settings, and remote start. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2