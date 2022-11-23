2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 , 5 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9412990

Stock #: N281664A

VIN: 1C4SJVGJ3NS207897

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,515 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats MASSAGE SEATS Cooled Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation HUD LED Lights Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera Lane Keep Assist 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

