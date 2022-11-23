$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Series III - Premium Audio
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,515KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9412990
- Stock #: N281664A
- VIN: 1C4SJVGJ3NS207897
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,515 KM
Vehicle Description
With perfect attention to detail, a sophisticated interior, and unparalleled engineering, this 2022 Grand Wagoneer is set to change the game for full size luxury SUVs. But don't be fooled by its good looks or luxurious materials, this ultra capable Grand Wagoneer is still a Jeep through and through. No matter where the road leads, you can be sure to get there in this iconic 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.This low mileage SUV has just 9,515 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 471HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Wagoneer's trim level is Series III. The most luxurious of the Grand Wagoneer line, this Series III offers heated and cooled massaging Quilted Palermo leather seats, twenty three McIntosh speakers, a cooled console box, collision mitigation, and night vision. Drive in luxury, style, and comfort with aluminum wheels, chrome accents, a chrome grille, class IV towing equipment, dual exhaust, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and a cushy interior that includes heated and cooled massaging Palermo leather seats, driver and passenger memory settings, a heated leather steering wheel, a simulated suede headliner, front passenger interactive display a heads up display, Uconnect 5 Nav with voice command, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wi-fi, voice activated air conditioning, wood interior trim, a three row sunroof, proximity key, power liftgate, and rear seat infotainment. This SUV is loaded with modern safety features such as distance pacing, ParkSense Automated Parking System, blindspot detection, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and surround view cameras. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Hud.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Lane Keep Assist
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2