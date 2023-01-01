$66,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$66,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S - Android Auto
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$66,999
+ taxes & licensing
4,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028877
- Stock #: P559349B
- VIN: 1C4HJXDM3NW234806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clear Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,500 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 4,500 kms. It's black clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Sport S. This Sport S takes infotainment just as seriously as the trail with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a wi-fi hotspot offered on the Uconnect system. This Wrangler Sport S is exactly what you want from an off-roading machine with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, Off-road Suspension, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2