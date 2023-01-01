2022 Jeep Wrangler

$55,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 9 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10090599

10090599 Stock #: N434343A

N434343A VIN: 1C4HJXDG1NW201541

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N434343A

Mileage 40,954 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.