2022 Jeep Wrangler

40,954 KM

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S - Android Auto

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport S - Android Auto

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,954KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10090599
  Stock #: N434343A
  VIN: 1C4HJXDG1NW201541

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N434343A
  • Mileage 40,954 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 40,954 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Sport S. This Sport S takes infotainment just as seriously as the trail with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a wi-fi hotspot offered on the Uconnect system. This Wrangler Sport S is exactly what you want from an off-roading machine with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, Off-road Suspension, Fog Lamps.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

