2022 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 , 9 5 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10503966

10503966 Stock #: P525554A

P525554A VIN: 1C4HJXEM7NW187732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,955 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.