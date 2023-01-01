2022 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 , 5 4 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10511670

10511670 Stock #: PJ048361A

PJ048361A VIN: 1C4JJXR6XNW137114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PJ048361A

Mileage 25,542 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.