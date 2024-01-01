$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
Used
28,490KM
VIN 1C4JJXR66NW119662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R290849A
- Mileage 28,490 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the culmination of tireless innovation and extensive testing to built the ultimate off-road SUV! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler 4xe is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and plug-in hybrid technology, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler 4xe is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this advanced Wrangler 4xe offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design you've come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 28,490 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler 4xe's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon. With a monstrous 470 foot pounds of torque, this trail rated Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe is ready to dominate anything you put in front of it. It comes with unique interior and exterior features only found on this adventurous off-roader. Features like Rock-Trac, a full-time 4x4 system, heavy duty Dana 44 locking differentials, skid plates for fuel tank and transfer case, and exclusive aluminum wheels. This impressive Jeep Wrangler also uses premium seating materials, LED headlights, a large touchscreen that is paired with Uconnect 4C, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a premium 9 speaker Alpine audio system. Additional features include a 60/40 split folding rear seat, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, a proximity key, ParkView rear camera, trailer sway control, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
LED Headlamps
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
4G LTE
