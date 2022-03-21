2022 Jeep Wrangler

Listing ID: 8866265

8866265 Stock #: 17050

17050 VIN: 1C4JJXR66NW119662

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 349 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Skid Plates Off-Road Suspension Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Headlamps 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.