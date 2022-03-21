Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

15 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

WRANGLER RUBICON - Low Mileage

WRANGLER RUBICON - Low Mileage

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

15KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8960962
  • Stock #: 17370
  • VIN: 1C4JJXR66NW265897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler is the culmination of tireless innovation and extensive testing to built the ultimate off-road SUV! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 15 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

604-531-9156

