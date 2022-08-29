2022 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9026122

9026122 Stock #: 17620

17620 VIN: 1C4JJXR65NW204914

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17620

Mileage 1,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Skid Plates Off-Road Suspension Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation LED Headlamps 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.