2022 Jeep Wrangler

1,100 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4xe - Skid Plates

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon 4xe - Skid Plates

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9026122
  Stock #: 17620
  VIN: 1C4JJXR65NW204914

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 17620
  Mileage 1,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler is the culmination of tireless innovation and extensive testing to built the ultimate off-road SUV! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 1,100 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon 4xe. With a monstrous 470 foot pounds of torque, this trail rated Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe is ready to dominate anything you put in front of it. It comes with unique interior and exterior features only found on this adventurous off-roader. Features like Rock-Trac, a full-time 4x4 system, heavy duty Dana 44 locking differentials, skid plates for fuel tank and transfer case, and exclusive aluminum wheels. This impressive Jeep Wrangler also uses premium seating materials, LED headlights, a large touchscreen that is paired with Uconnect 4C, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a premium 9 speaker Alpine audio system. Additional features include a 60/40 split folding rear seat, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, a proximity key, ParkView rear camera, trailer sway control, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
REAR CAMERA
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Premium Audio
Navigation
LED Headlamps
4G LTE

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

