$71,999+ tax & licensing
$71,999
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon - Skid Plates
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$71,999
+ taxes & licensing
10,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9086107
- Stock #: 17830
- VIN: 1C4HJXFN0NW234770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17830
- Mileage 10,125 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 10,125 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon. This Rubicon Wrangler is more than a cool hood decal with electronic locking axles, electronic sway bar disconnect, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, Off Road Plus Mode, and performance suspension built for giant 33-inch tires. On top of this is a heavily upgraded infotainment system with navigation, the Alpine Premium Audio System, wi-fi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. This off-road machine also comes with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, aluminum wheels, and Dana axles. A rear view camera and fog lamps help you stay safe whether you are on the road or way off in the sticks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wi-fi.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
4G Wi-Fi
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2