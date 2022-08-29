2022 Jeep Wrangler

$71,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 1 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9086107

9086107 Stock #: 17830

17830 VIN: 1C4HJXFN0NW234770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 17830

Mileage 10,125 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Skid Plates Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio 4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.