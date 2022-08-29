$79,885+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 4xe Low KM/ Accident Free/ Loaded
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 3,720 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 375HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon 4xe. With a monstrous 470 foot pounds of torque, this trail rated Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe is ready to dominate anything you put in front of it. It comes with unique interior and exterior features only found on this adventurous off-roader. Features like Rock-Trac, a full-time 4x4 system, heavy duty Dana 44 locking differentials, skid plates for fuel tank and transfer case, and exclusive aluminum wheels. This impressive Jeep Wrangler also uses premium seating materials, LED headlights, a large touchscreen that is paired with Uconnect 4C, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a premium 9 speaker Alpine audio system. Additional features include a 60/40 split folding rear seat, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, a proximity key, ParkView rear camera, trailer sway control, plus much more!
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2