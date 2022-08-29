$140,885+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$140,885
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 392 Tow Pkg/ Dual Top/ Off Road Camera
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$140,885
+ taxes & licensing
257KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9150955
- Stock #: LC1422
- VIN: 1C4JJXSJXNW257817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 257 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon 392. This Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 is the quickest, most powerful wrangler yet with an unadulterated Hemi engine under the functional hood scoop that features a Hydro-Guide Induction System. It also comes with electronic locking axles, electronic sway bar disconnect, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, Off-Road Plus mode, and a performance Fox suspension that's built for giant off-road tires. On top of these features is a heavily upgraded infotainment system with built-in navigation, an Alpine premium audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This off-road machine even comes with durable skid plates, front and rear tow hooks, aggressive aluminum wheels, and Dana axles. Its rear view camera and fog lamps help you stay safe whether you are on the road or way off the beaten path!
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2