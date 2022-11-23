Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Wrangler

12,063 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara - Navigation

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,063KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9438942
  • Stock #: 18880
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN1NW104028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED C/C
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style! This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 12,063 kms. It's firecracker red c/c in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 12,063 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 60,931 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 60,722 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory