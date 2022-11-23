$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Navigation
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
12,063KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9438942
- Stock #: 18880
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN1NW104028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED C/C
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,063 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 12,063 kms. It's firecracker red c/c in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 4g Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2