$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon 392 - Skid Plates
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445050
- Stock #: 18940
- VIN: 1C4JJXSJXNW117265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STING-GRAY CLEAR COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,960 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 1,960 kms. It's sting-gray clear coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Unlimited Rubicon 392. This Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 is the quickest, most powerful wrangler yet with an unadulterated Hemi engine under the functional hood scoop that features a Hydro-Guide Induction System. It also comes with electronic locking axles, electronic sway bar disconnect, a Rock-Trac 4x4 system, Off-Road Plus mode, and a performance Fox suspension that's built for giant off-road tires. On top of these features is a heavily upgraded infotainment system with built-in navigation, an Alpine premium audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This off-road machine even comes with durable skid plates, front and rear tow hooks, aggressive aluminum wheels, and Dana axles. Its rear view camera and fog lamps help you stay safe whether you are on the road or way off the beaten path! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Skid Plates, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wi-fi.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Skid Plates
Off-Road Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2