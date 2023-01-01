$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Willys - Aluminum Wheels - Rear Camera
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1,640KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9479463
- Stock #: 19050
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG6NW139182
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 19050
- Mileage 1,640 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 1,640 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Willys. With a Willys hood decal to set you apart, this Willys also upgrades your suspension with Rubicon shocks and adds rock rails. Other additions include power windows and an upgraded infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM. This Wrangler is exactly what you want from an off-roading machine with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case. Uconnect with Bluetooth communication and streaming allows for fun drives on the way to the trail, while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, Off-road Suspension, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Off-Road Suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2