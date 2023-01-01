2022 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 , 6 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9479463

9479463 Stock #: 19050

19050 VIN: 1C4GJXAG6NW139182

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 19050

Mileage 1,640 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Mechanical Off-Road Suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.