Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Wrangler

1,640 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Willys - Aluminum Wheels - Rear Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Willys - Aluminum Wheels - Rear Camera

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,640KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9479463
  • Stock #: 19050
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG6NW139182

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 19050
  • Mileage 1,640 KM

Vehicle Description

With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 1,640 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS engine.

Our Wrangler's trim level is Willys. With a Willys hood decal to set you apart, this Willys also upgrades your suspension with Rubicon shocks and adds rock rails. Other additions include power windows and an upgraded infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM. This Wrangler is exactly what you want from an off-roading machine with skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case. Uconnect with Bluetooth communication and streaming allows for fun drives on the way to the trail, while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear Camera, Off-road Suspension, Fog Lamps.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
Off-Road Suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2020 RAM 2500 Power ...
 61,393 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM Cargo Van P...
 28,322 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 127,165 KM
$11,997 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory