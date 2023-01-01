2022 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10413129

10413129 Stock #: P3257

P3257 VIN: 3KPF24AD4NE453257

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P3257

Mileage 49,051 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.