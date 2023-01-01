$29,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
EX
28,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9843161
- Stock #: PS337528A
- VIN: 3KPF34AD5NE463633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PS337528A
- Mileage 28,288 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
