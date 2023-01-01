2022 Kia Forte

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 2 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9843161

9843161 Stock #: PS337528A

PS337528A VIN: 3KPF34AD5NE463633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PS337528A

Mileage 28,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.