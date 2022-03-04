$41,999+ tax & licensing
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2022 Kia Seltos
EX Accident Free/ Low KM/ Leather/ Sunroof
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
17,790KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8538368
- Stock #: LC1240
- VIN: KNDEUCAA1N7239879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether your journey takes you to the mountain road or a mountain of traffic, this 2022 Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure. This 2022 Kia Seltos is for sale today.
In a world of subcompact SUVs it gets harder and harder to stand out, but this truly unique Kia Seltos manages to make an impact without venturing too far from conventional style. Full of rugged and ready capability, you can rest assured that this Kia Seltos is ready for your next adventure, but that capability doesn't come at the sacrifice of on road comfort. This Kia Seltos is the new face of adventure in a world of sameness.This SUV has 17,790 kms. It's black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Seltos's trim level is EX. This Seltos EX comes with even more comfort and safety features including sunroof, heated Sofino seats, a heated leather steering wheel, a proximity key with remote start, automatic air conditioning, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This family SUV ensures your ride will be connected with modern features including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a driver selectable transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Mitigation
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2