2022 Kia Telluride
SX - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
3,178KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9469929
- Stock #: LC1545
- VIN: 5XYP3DHC2NG255407
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LC1545
- Mileage 3,178 KM
Vehicle Description
The perfect marriage of comfort and versatility, this 2022 Telluride is ready to change the family SUV game. This 2022 Kia Telluride is for sale today.
Just as family life has advanced and evolved in the modern age, so to has the family SUV. This 2022 Telluride is the perfect example of that evolution. A versatile cabin was designed with ease of use in mind to allow it to seamlessly adapt to your life. A modern cockpit allows you take command of all the best moments of life on the road. Even the edgy design was engineered to captivate. For the perfect companion in your life, take this 2022 Telluride on the road. This low mileage SUV has just 3,178 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. Take command in this SX trim that adds features like a dual sunroof, cooled seats, memory settings, skid plates, a blind view monitor, a 360 camera, Harman Kardon premium audio, and interior mood lighting. This SUV was built for the modern family with a smart power liftgate, wood trim, heated leather seats, one touch slide and fold 2nd row seats, a heated steering wheel, UVO connected car, and tri-zone automatic climate control for advanced comfort and convenience. Take your life on the road with tech features like a 10.25 inch multimedia interface with navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, and tons more connectivity features while safety features like driver attention alert, forward collision avoidance, lane keep and follow assist, blind spot assist, highway drive assist, safe exit assist, advanced smart cruise control, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera protect you from every angle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Skid Plates
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Keep Assist
