2022 Land Rover Defender
110 P400 X-Dynamic SE
2022 Land Rover Defender
110 P400 X-Dynamic SE
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$68,798
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA76231
- Mileage 82,986 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six mild-hybrid engine, producing 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, matched to an eight-speed automatic with all-wheel drive. It blends rugged capability with luxury, offering a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and steering wheel, with available ventilated fronts and heated rears. Safety technology includes blind-spot monitoring, surround-view camera, lane-departure warning, forward-collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking, while adaptive cruise control is optional. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, USB ports, wireless charging, and available Wi-Fi hotspot for seamless connectivity. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
