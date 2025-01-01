$57,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport SE
Location
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-401-5454
$57,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN SALWG2SU5NA206989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fuji White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Total speakers: 8
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Wheel spokes: 5
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Watts: 250
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Dash trim: aluminum
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual)
Navigation data: real time traffic
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
EV battery capacity: 0.2 kWh
Mild hybrid system
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Parking sensors: front / rear
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Center console trim: aluminum / leather
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear center with pass-thru / rear folding
Shift knob trim: aluminum / leather
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / vehicle location
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear / USB front / USB-C rear
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / LED / wiper activated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 14 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Passenger seat power adjustments: 14 / 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
2017 Ford Mustang V6 97,701 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 2.0T Quattro Progressiv 118,533 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius c Four 145,798 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Email AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
Call Dealer
604-401-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$57,888
+ taxes & licensing
AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER
604-401-5454
2022 Land Rover Range Rover