Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport is a plug-in hybrid SUV delivering a combined 304 horsepower through a 2.5L engine and dual electric motors, offering up to 87 km of electric-only range. It features Adaptive Variable Suspension, 20-inch gloss black wheels, and F Sport enhancements including sport seats and aluminum trim. The interior boasts a 14-inch touchscreen, head-up display, digital rearview mirror, and wireless charging. Safety is paramount with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, encompassing adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and pre-collision braking. Additional amenities include a power rear door with kick sensor, panoramic view monitor, and thematic ambient lighting. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Lexus NX

26,341 KM

Details Description Features

$67,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lexus NX

450h +

Watch This Vehicle
12562283

2022 Lexus NX

450h +

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 12562283
  2. 12562283
  3. 12562283
  4. 12562283
  5. 12562283
  6. 12562283
  7. 12562283
  8. 12562283
  9. 12562283
  10. 12562283
  11. 12562283
  12. 12562283
  13. 12562283
  14. 12562283
  15. 12562283
  16. 12562283
  17. 12562283
  18. 12562283
  19. 12562283
  20. 12562283
  21. 12562283
  22. 12562283
  23. 12562283
  24. 12562283
  25. 12562283
Contact Seller

$67,982

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,341KM
VIN JTJKKCFZ6N2002533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UADA02533
  • Mileage 26,341 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport is a plug-in hybrid SUV delivering a combined 304 horsepower through a 2.5L engine and dual electric motors, offering up to 87 km of electric-only range. It features Adaptive Variable Suspension, 20-inch gloss black wheels, and F Sport enhancements including sport seats and aluminum trim. The interior boasts a 14-inch touchscreen, head-up display, digital rearview mirror, and wireless charging. Safety is paramount with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, encompassing adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and pre-collision braking. Additional amenities include a power rear door with kick sensor, panoramic view monitor, and thematic ambient lighting. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Executive Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2018 Buick Encore AWD Premium for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Buick Encore AWD Premium 79,092 KM $21,798 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Toyota Corolla Hybrid 92,518 KM $28,688 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TACOMA DOUBLE CAB AT 3,571 KM $78,531 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,982

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

2022 Lexus NX