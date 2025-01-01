$67,982+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UADA02533
- Mileage 26,341 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport is a plug-in hybrid SUV delivering a combined 304 horsepower through a 2.5L engine and dual electric motors, offering up to 87 km of electric-only range. It features Adaptive Variable Suspension, 20-inch gloss black wheels, and F Sport enhancements including sport seats and aluminum trim. The interior boasts a 14-inch touchscreen, head-up display, digital rearview mirror, and wireless charging. Safety is paramount with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, encompassing adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and pre-collision braking. Additional amenities include a power rear door with kick sensor, panoramic view monitor, and thematic ambient lighting. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
