Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2022 Mack Anthem </p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>697,020 KMS </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>SPECS: Mack MP8 | 505 HP mDrive | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission 13,200 LBS (Front Axle) 46,000 LBS (Rear Axle) Wheelbase 227 In Axle Ratio 3.58 WARRANTY: </span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Engine - 804,000 KMS or 11/17/2026 </span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>You can reach out to us at 604-239-4455 for more information regarding this truck and be sure to ask about our current inventory. Come visit us and take a look at this truck and many more at our location. 10324 Scott Road Unit #C Surrey, BC</span><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2022 Mack Anthem

697,019 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mack Anthem

Watch This Vehicle
13196615

2022 Mack Anthem

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

  1. 1763670303849
  2. 1763670623
  3. 1763670623
  4. 1763670623
  5. 1763670623
  6. 1763670623
  7. 1763670623
  8. 1763670623
  9. 1763670623
  10. 1763670623
  11. 1763670623
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
697,019KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 697,019 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mack Anthem 

697,020 KMS

SPECS: Mack MP8 | 505 HP mDrive | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission 13,200 LBS (Front Axle) 46,000 LBS (Rear Axle) Wheelbase 227 In Axle Ratio 3.58 WARRANTY: Engine - 804,000 KMS or 11/17/2026 You can reach out to us at 604-239-4455 for more information regarding this truck and be sure to ask about our current inventory. Come visit us and take a look at this truck and many more at our location. 10324 Scott Road Unit #C Surrey, BC

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Used 2022 Mack Anthem for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 Mack Anthem 697,019 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Reitnouer Flatbed 48' FT for sale in Surrey, BC
2014 Reitnouer Flatbed 48' FT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Manac Heated Dry Van 53' FT for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Manac Heated Dry Van 53' FT 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-4455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2022 Mack Anthem