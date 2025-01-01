$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mack Anthem
2022 Mack Anthem
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 697,019 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mack Anthem
697,020 KMS
SPECS: Mack MP8 | 505 HP mDrive | 12 Speed Automatic Transmission 13,200 LBS (Front Axle) 46,000 LBS (Rear Axle) Wheelbase 227 In Axle Ratio 3.58 WARRANTY: Engine - 804,000 KMS or 11/17/2026 You can reach out to us at 604-239-4455 for more information regarding this truck and be sure to ask about our current inventory. Come visit us and take a look at this truck and many more at our location. 10324 Scott Road Unit #C Surrey, BC
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Email Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Call Dealer
604-239-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-239-GILL(4455)