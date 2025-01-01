$27,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
2022 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA49655
- Mileage 26,893 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD with Luxury Package features a 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-cylinder engine producing 186 horsepower and torque, paired with i-Activ all-wheel drive. Standard safety includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning, Lane-Keep Assist, High Beam Control, and Driver Attention Alert. The Luxury Package adds leatherette-trimmed seats, a 10-way power driver's seat with lumbar and memory, a power sunroof, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Additional upgrades include a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone climate control, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916