The 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD offers a balance of performance, safety, and comfort. It is powered by a 2.5 L Skyactiv-G engine producing 186 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ all-wheel drive. Safety features include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, High Beam Control, and Pedestrian Detection. Comfort and convenience are provided by a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, heated exterior mirrors, 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, and an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2022 Mazda CX-30

42,070 KM

Details Description

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

Used
42,070KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL7NM452439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black Lthrette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 24UBPA52439
  • Mileage 42,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Mazda CX-30