$27,998+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30
GX AWD at
2022 Mazda CX-30
GX AWD at
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$27,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UBPA48707
- Mileage 48,048 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD is powered by a 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine producing 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ all-wheel drive. The cabin includes an 8.8-inch display with Mazda Connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, push-button start, and an electronic parking brake. Safety features include Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Off-Road Traction Assist. The exterior features LED automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and 16-inch alloy wheels, offering a refined blend of comfort, capability, and modern technology. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-531-2916